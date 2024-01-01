Facing Wrexham and Arsenal will be "fun" say Bournemouth's Lewis Cook

Facing Wrexham and Arsenal will be "fun" say Bournemouth's Lewis Cook

Bournemouth star Lewis Cook admits that facing Arsenal and Wrexham in the USA will be good fun.

The Cherries midfielder spoke about his club’s tour of the United States for pre-season.

Advertisement Advertisement

While Cook knows the priority is to get ready for the new Premier League campaign, he hopes fans can enjoy the games.

He told the Daily Echo: “Tough games. You know what they’re about.

“They’ve both had success in the last few years and it will be a tough game.

“But I think we’ll all be in the same boat.

“There will be people coming with different fitness levels and things.

“It will just be a good spectacle to be honest.

“Playing somewhere like America against some big teams will be fun.”