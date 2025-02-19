Ex-Arsenal midfielder Morte emerges as frontrunner for Blackburn role
A former Premier League star might soon take charge at Blackburn Rovers, per The Mail.
The managerial vacancy opened after John Eustace unexpectedly left for a struggling Derby County.
The club was saddened by his departure but understood his wish to be closer to family and return to a former team.
Caretaker manager David Lowe has guided Blackburn to consecutive 2-0 victories over West Brom and Plymouth since then.
Ex-Arsenal midfielder Luis Boa Morte is emerging as a top contender for the permanent role, per The Sun.
The 47-year-old is reportedly set to meet with Ewood Park officials in the near future.