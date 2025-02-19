Tribal Football
Most Read
Atalanta striker Lookman makes statement after Gasperini blast: I'm hurt; it's deeply disrespectful
Ref Munuera Montero responds to investigation
Man Utd contract offer ACCEPTED by Sporting CP superkid Quenda
Man Utd veteran Casemiro stuns Ronaldo with new Messi claims

Ex-Arsenal midfielder Morte emerges as frontrunner for Blackburn role

Ansser Sadiq
Ex-Arsenal midfielder Morte emerges as frontrunner for Blackburn role
Ex-Arsenal midfielder Morte emerges as frontrunner for Blackburn roleTribal Football
A former Premier League star might soon take charge at Blackburn Rovers, per The Mail.

The managerial vacancy opened after John Eustace unexpectedly left for a struggling Derby County.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The club was saddened by his departure but understood his wish to be closer to family and return to a former team.

Caretaker manager David Lowe has guided Blackburn to consecutive 2-0 victories over West Brom and Plymouth since then.

Ex-Arsenal midfielder Luis Boa Morte is emerging as a top contender for the permanent role, per The Sun.

The 47-year-old is reportedly set to meet with Ewood Park officials in the near future.

Mentions
Premier LeagueBoa Morte LuisEustace JohnBlackburnArsenalDerbyWest BromChampionship
Related Articles
Guardiola's "1%" prediction against Real Madrid will fuel Man City tonight
Arsenal show record revenue but an overall loss in latest financial accounts
Boateng, Boa Morte up for Blackburn manager's job