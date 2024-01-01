Tribal Football
Evra says Man Utd wanted to "humiliate Sir Alex Ferguson" with Pogba transfer

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra has a theory on the Paul Pogba transfer.

The Premier League winner was a fan favorite at Old Trafford and went on to become captain.

Evra believes that his countryman Pogba was signed to humiliate Sir Alex Ferguson, who had allowed Pogba to leave four years previous to Juventus on a free transfer.

Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, Evra said: “Manchester United brought Paul Pogba back because they wanted to humiliate Sir Alex Ferguson. 

“I told Paul to not go back because he wanted Real Madrid and Madrid wanted him, but Florentino Pérez didn’t want to pay the money.

“His agent called United, and he signed with him without telling me. The club was happy because they were selling shirts, you know the kids love Pogba – it was more commercial than anything on the pitch.”

