Everton set to bid for Argentinian star this summer

Everton are said to be considering moving for Gonzalo Montiel this week.

The Toffees have an injury crisis at right back, with several key players out with injury.

Per ABC Sevilla, the Blues are now considering 27-year-old Montiel as a new addition.

Montiel, who was on loan at Nottingham Forest last term, has shown he can handle the Premier League.

Borussia Dortmund and PSV Eindhoven are also in the market for the veteran.

Montiel is best known for having scored the winning penalty in the 2022 World Cup final for Argentina.