Everton executive Wyness says "very wealthy" backers set to bid for the club

Everton executive Wyness says "very wealthy" backers set to bid for the club

Former Everton chief executive Keith Wyness believes there will be interested parties in the club.

The Toffees are in dire financial straits after yet another takeover collapsed.

Advertisement Advertisement

The club were hoping to be bought by the Friedkin Group, which also owns AS Roma.

However, the deal fell through, with Wyness hoping that another investor will come forward.

Wyness told Football Insider‘s Insider Track podcast: “I think it will still be individual groups coming in for Everton.

“One that has been mentioned is the Vici bid, which Keith Harris has been advising. I know Keith well, he’s a credible businessman and he’s managed to get tight and complicated deals across the line before.

"He may have a solution to the 777 issue. Good luck to him if he does. I believe his backers are very wealthy and have deep pockets. I think this is the more realistic one.”