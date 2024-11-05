Everton boss Dyche says every game in the Premier League is tough no matter who you face

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Dyche says every game in the Premier League is tough no matter who you face
Dyche says every game in the Premier League is tough no matter who you face
Everton manager Sean Dyche remains adamant that his team will handle their upcoming games.

The Toffees lost 1-0 to Southampton in the Premier League over the weekend, dragging them back into the relegation equation.

With a run of games against Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City to come in December, they will want to pick up points before then.

Asked if they were facing a daunting run of games, Dyche told reporters: “No. It feels like the Premier League. 

“It feels like this is what happens in the Premier League.

“This is my tenth season. There are bits of the season where you go ‘that one looks tricky’. 

“But you have to go through it, every team will have the same sort of thing. I can assure you the top teams look at it and think the same. That’s the way it goes in the Premier League.”

