Eriksen admits his future at Man Utd is uncertain

Manchester United veteran Christian Eriksen admits he isn't sure if he will be at the club beyond this season.

Eriksen’s contract is up at the end of the term, as he had signed a three-year deal with the Red Devils.

While he has been involved more in recent games, Eriksen has been given no indication the club want to retain him.

He explained to Bold at Denmark's team hotel in Alicante. "No, we are not there at the moment (talks about staying put)."

He went on to say: "I have one year left, and then we can have another conversation next year when you stand in a different place."

"I had no thoughts about moving on," he added about this past summer.

"And I didn't hear from the club that they wanted to sell me or that I had to leave. I really just felt that the family and I were doing really well. If something really exciting came along, or something where I really felt: 'I want to try this,' then fair enough, but it wasn't something that I had to leave."