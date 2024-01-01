England youth star Buck has given Southampton a huge boost this summer

England youth international Noel Buck's deadline day arrival at Southampton is a huge boost.

That is the view of Saints’ Under-21s boss Simon Rusk, who admires Buck’s talent.

The American-born star was among four deadline day signings, including Baylee Dipepa, Sam Tabares and Rory MacLeod.

Speaking about the 19-year-old, who joined on a loan with an option to buy deal from New England Revolution, Rusk told the Daily Echo: “Noel is a lad that I’m aware of. What we want for the Under-21s group is competition.

"We want to make it as real as possible for the players. We want good quality in the group to push each other every day. Noel will help us with that.

"He’s a committed lad with a good attitude. That’s the first thing that we look at. It’s great for Noel that he is coming to join us and it’s great for the squad.

“We want that depth in the Under-21s so that training is competitive every day. My experience in 21s football has taught me that competitive training sessions are important.

“It’s important that they understand how to be a team player and we need a group that is deep enough to ensure that training is intense every day. That means people can make good progress.”