Emery reveals Buendia may leave Villa due to limited game time this season

Head coach Unai Emery has indicated that Emi Buendia might leave Aston Villa in the winter window due to limited game time this season.

The 28-year-old has not started a league game and has only been brought on as a substitute twice before the 80th minute.

River Plate is reportedly interested in signing Buendia, following Leeds United's interest last summer, per Birmingham Live.

"Always we are trying to improve the team," Emery said when asked about Buendia's future.

"The players who are here with us, always we are supporting them. He had last year a long injury but he started this year progressively getting better.

"He didn’t 100 percent in the season until now. But now he is playing more minutes and helping the team. But maybe he can have the possibility to leave.

"For him, it could be something where he can play more, get more minutes, get confidence again and being comfortable playing again in the starting XI. Of course, now he is helping us and I am happy with his attitude."