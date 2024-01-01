Tribal Football
Elphick on how Bournemouth tactically outclassed Southampton
Bournemouth assistant Tommy Elphick spoke about the Cherries' strategy against Southampton in the Premier League.

He admitted they took an assertive stance right out of the gate in their match to surprise the opposition. 

Following a 3-1 victory at the Vitality Stadium, the Bournemouth assistant addressed the press, highlighting the team's remarkable early performance that gave them a 3-0 lead by halftime.

“When you come up against a different style, such contrast in styles, it was built up before the game quite a bit,” he said after the 3-1 win.

“They've tried to obviously prove that our style was suited to the way they want to play.

“So, it was for us when we saw it, as I say, it was a time to go real aggressive and try to capitalise on that, which I thought we did to a t.”

