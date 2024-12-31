El Khannouss reveals Guardiola had a lot of praise for him after his Man City performance

Macnhester City manager Pep Guardiola was impressed by Bilal El Khannouss this week.

The Leicester City star put in a solid display in a 2-0 loss to the Premier League champions.

However, the Moroccan attacking midfielder is more focused on finding consistency.

Speaking to Belgian media, El Khannouss said: “He (Guardiola) said he was impressed by my play today. I am not. I know myself and this is the player I can be. I have to show that every week now.”

He added in his interview with club media: “I think it was my best performance since I’ve been here.

“But I’m not impressed because this is the Bilal I know. I’m really confident. I’m enjoying the game and enjoying the day because we have the best job in the world, to play football.

“After a few games now, I am adapted. People can see now who I am. I will continue to work on this and build so I can show this every week in the new year.”