Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea management losing patience with Lavia
Ex-Man Utd coach McCarthy: No-one really knew Sancho
Man Utd board to enter meeting with Ten Hag decision made
Lille ace Gomes: I felt lost at Man Utd under Solskjaer

Earnshaw says lack of social media has helped Johnson's goal tally

Earnshaw says lack of social media has helped Johnson's goal tally
Earnshaw says lack of social media has helped Johnson's goal tallyAction Plus
Former Wales striker Rob Earnshaw has identified a key reason for a Tottenham player’s improvement.

Earnshaw believes that winger Brennan Johnson has gone on an impressive goalscoring run due to abstaining from social media.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Johnson deleted his social media account and has since scored in six straight games.

“I think it’s different for everybody, but for sure there’s something in it because I think for him it was clearly affecting him with social media and it’s (deleting the account) clearly had a real positive impact," Earnshaw told BBC Radio Wales.

"It’s no coincidence for him because I think the reason he deactivated it was because of all the negativity and everything was going into his game and over thinking and then all of a sudden he was thinking about that as he’s playing."

Johnson scored for Spurs in a 3-2 loss to Brighton on Sunday in the Premier League.

Mentions
Premier LeagueEarnshaw RobertJohnson BrennanTottenhamBrighton
Related Articles
Top 5 headlines from the Premier League this weekend
Potter says Spurs boss Postecoglou didn't want to "throw players under the bus" after Brighton defeat
Potter says Estupinan "brings a physicality" to Brighton