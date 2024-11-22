Dyche says Everton starlet Armstrong is using Coleman as a role model

Everton head coach Sean Dyche has heaped praise on youngster Harrison Armstrong.

Dyche admitted that Armstrong has the potential to break through into the first team this term.

The teeanger has been a revelation when picked this season and has even earned an England under-18s call up.

Asked about Armstrong, Dyche told reporters: “He got a bit of Seamus (Coleman) before his injury, which made me laugh - he was trying to be a bit chipper and Seamus gave him the Everton look and the Everton words.

“I just burst out laughing - I said ‘Harrison, there you go son’, that is coaching in itself. He said ‘OK gaffer’. He is learning the respect of football and that is important.

“There is a big respect and I make sure they understand that here, and that is from Seamus going all the way through the group... He got his taste straight from the horse’s mouth and I found it was very amusing.”