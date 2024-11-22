Tribal Football
Most Read
Valladolid coach Pezzolano: Getafe very tough team
Amorim tells Man Utd players: 'Why managers have failed since Sir Alex...'
Internal squabbles threaten Amorim's Man Utd debut
Benfica star could re-join Man Utd with buy-back price revealed

Dyche says Everton starlet Armstrong is using Coleman as a role model

Ansser Sadiq
Dyche says Everton starlet Armstrong is using Coleman as a role model
Dyche says Everton starlet Armstrong is using Coleman as a role modelAction Plus
Everton head coach Sean Dyche has heaped praise on youngster Harrison Armstrong. 

Dyche admitted that Armstrong has the potential to break through into the first team this term. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

The teeanger has been a revelation when picked this season and has even earned an England under-18s call up. 

Asked about Armstrong, Dyche told reporters: “He got a bit of Seamus (Coleman) before his injury, which made me laugh - he was trying to be a bit chipper and Seamus gave him the Everton look and the Everton words.  

“I just burst out laughing - I said ‘Harrison, there you go son’, that is coaching in itself. He said ‘OK gaffer’. He is learning the respect of football and that is important.  

“There is a big respect and I make sure they understand that here, and that is from Seamus going all the way through the group... He got his taste straight from the horse’s mouth and I found it was very amusing.” 

Mentions
Armstrong HarrisonColeman SeamusEvertonPremier League
Related Articles
Ex-Everton manager baffled by Liverpool fans' criticism of Slot
Brentford boss Frank declares triple fitness boost for Everton
Everton boss Dyche confident of double return boost for Brentford