Tribal Football
Most Read
Enzo: Will I now leave Chelsea...?
Trossard grateful to Mudryk for landing Arsenal move
Yoro, De Ligt & an angry Florentino: Why Man Utd need to pay (quickly) that premium
PSG offer Man Utd three players for Sancho exchange

Dyche says Ali is "getting fitter" with Everton squad

Dyche says Ali is "getting fitter" with Everton squad
Dyche says Ali is "getting fitter" with Everton squad
Dyche says Ali is "getting fitter" with Everton squadAction Plus
Everton manager Sean Dyche admitted that midfielder Dele Ali is stepping up the intensity of his training.

The attacking midfielder has not played in over a year, but is still working his way to full fitness.

Advertisement
Advertisement

As the 28-year-old attempts to earn a new contract, Dyche spoke about his expectations for the ex-Spurs star.

Providing a positive update, he said: “Dele is getting fitter but only really just breaking into training.

“Forgetting about the contact situation. He’s generally with us and getting fitter.”

Mentions
AlissonDyche MaxEvertonTottenhamPremier League
Related Articles
Rudy Galetti - The Insider: Rabiot favours Prem; Slot & Liverpool plan light touch; Fresh youth plans for Saudi Pro League
Everton and Tottenham reach new Alli agreement
Everton in complicated Alli deal as talks with Tottenham underway