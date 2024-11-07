Dyche on Branthwaite's consistent injuries: "He gets fit and then he gets re-injured"

Everton manager Sean Dyche has spoken on defender Jarrad Branthwaite and how he is being cautious with him as he recovers from multiple injuries.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference to preview the trip to West Ham United on Saturday, Dyche opened up on the 22-year-old who has appeared just 3 times for the Toffees this season.

“You can’t explain every single detail about every single injury, but some injuries are a lot more delicate than others, they have to be really careful. If that approach goes too far, in a split second you can affect someone for three or four weeks.

“Unfortunately, we’ve had a few of those, where they’ve been coming back from semi-serious injuries – not career threatening but semi-serious, like Jarrad’s one was. It starts as a very simple situation with a minor operation and then it leads to a secondary phase and then a third phase of that injury, then he gets fit and then he gets re-injured.

“That’s the Jarrad story. There’s no lack of thirst to get these players fit, I can assure you, because that’s what helps us.

Dyche admitted he is being careful with the young star who was one of the best players at the club last season as without caution he could return to the medical room once again.

“You’ve got to get them fit to actually play. If you put them out there too early, I thought it was a bit early for Jarrad, but the consensus was ‘no, I think he’s right to go and play,’ and then two days later he got injured again.

“So, I’m not saying I’m right, but I just thought it was a bit too quick. So, we had to be careful, got him back again, because if not, you go through that period again where they play a few, get injured, play a few, get injured, we’re trying to push that away because we’ve had so many injuries.”

Branthwaite went on to make 35 Premier League appearances for Everton last season and won his first England cap against Bosnia and Herzegovina. He clearly has the quality to make it at the highest level but as Dyche revealed his constant injuries are holding him back.