Dyche admits he is not worried about Calvert-Lewin's contract which runs out this season

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s contract situation will not impact whether he plays.

That is the view of manager Sean Dyche, who asked about his star striker being out of contract when the season ends.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 27-year-old has not put pen to paper on a new deal, even though he was offered fresh terms earlier this year.

Dyche said before their Premier League draw with Fulham: “I don’t do that. He will just keep playing. Get the shirt on, play hard, those are the rules. All the rest of it will look after itself.”

On his own future, Calvert-Lewin said recently: “I want to etch my name in Everton's history forever. It's something that I'm dead set on achieving.

"We're playing a small part in the club's history now - with our last season at Goodison.

“I think there's something special about the place and, for all the great number nines who have played at Goodison, and had the privilege of doing it, I’ll be the last one to carry that load. That's very special to me."