Ansser Sadiq
Duran wanted by several elite sides as his excellent form continues
Duran wanted by several elite sides as his excellent form continuesTribal Football
Aston Villa striking starlet Jhon Duran is reportedly attracting interest from top European clubs.

The Colombian forward has been a hit off the bench in the Premier League this term.

He also scored from the start against Bologna in the Champions League in midweek.

Per AS Colombia, Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea are among the teams chasing his signature.

The outlet claims there are over 40 clubs around the world that want to sign the forward.

Duran was close to leaving Villa for Chelsea in the summer, but the deal did not go through.

