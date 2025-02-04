Duran’s ex-coach Suárez says his move to Al-Nassr was for financial reasons

Former Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran’s ex-coach, Alberto Suárez, believes the striker moved to Al-Nassr for financial reasons.

Suárez, who managed Duran at Envigado FC, questioned the 21-year-old’s claim that money wasn’t the main factor in his decision.

Duran, who scored 20 goals in 70 games for Aston Villa, joined the Saudi club last week in a €70M deal.

Suárez told journalist Mariano Olsen (via Sport Witness): “It is stupid to criticise Jhon Durán, nobody gives up €100M.

“I don’t think that in his first days of training at Envigado they talked to him about glory, they talked to him about money.

“For young people, glory is solving their economic problem.”