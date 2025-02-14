Tribal Football
Most Read
Getafe coach Bordalas insists he's calm about future
Arsenal suffer new Saka SHOCKER
Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr in direct talks with Saudi officials over €1bn contract
Injury-rocked Arsenal make free agency decision

Dubravka reveals he had no intention of leaving Newcastle this winter despite rumours

Ansser Sadiq
Dubravka reveals he had no intention of leaving Newcastle this winter despite rumours
Dubravka reveals he had no intention of leaving Newcastle this winter despite rumoursAction Plus
Shot-stopper Martin Dubravka has confirmed he had no intention of leaving Newcastle United during the January transfer window.

The veteran goalkeeper is set to sign a new contract that could see him end his career at St James’ Park.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Despite interest from Saudi club Al-Shabab, Dubravka’s strong form, Eddie Howe’s faith, and the fans’ support convinced him to stay.

Dubravka told Sky Sports: "I am glad that I am coming back to where I belong, I was always fully committed to the club and I hope that people can see that as well. 

“It is a special place for me and my family and as I said I am trying to stay here as long as I can."

On the contract offer from Saudi Arabia, Dubravka said: "There was a specific offer on the table (from Al-Shabab) and discussions from early December, but I always said to Newcastle ‘it’s basically up to you what you want to do’.

"I still had a contract, my mindset was still here and I was playing. So I said to the gaffer, ‘I don’t want to think about whether I’m leaving or not, I just want to make the most of my time on the pitch.’

"I’ve done that and now we’re in talks over a new contract. If we sign the extension, then I’ll be happy."

Mentions
Dubravka MartinHowe EddieNewcastle UtdAl ShababFootball TransfersPremier League
Related Articles
Dubravka to remain at Newcastle despite links to Al-Shabab this winter
Dubravka ready to stay after Newcastle gesture
Newcastle boss Howe praises Dubravka temperament amid Al-Shabab push