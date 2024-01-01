Doku says he wants to make his name "globally known" and make his family proud

Tribal Football
Manchester City star Jeremy Doku admits that he works hard to make his family proud.

The winger has been a shining light for both City and Belgium in recent months.

The 22-year-old is in his seventh season as a pro, but is showing no signs of slowing down.

“When I was young, my role model away from football was my dad. I wanted to make him proud,” he stated about his Ghanaian upbringing to club media.

“Making my parents proud and my whole family proud is what makes me proud. I want to make the name Doku more globally known than it was before.

“Seeing everyone I love proud and seeing people recognise me and saying my name in a good way, that is amazing for me.

“There’s always pressure, today you’re good and tomorrow you can be bad but that’s part of the job.”

