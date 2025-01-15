Devenny signs a new deal with Palace as he commits his future to the club

Tribal Football
Young midfielder Justin Devenny has signed a new contract with Crystal Palace this week.

Palace signed the 21-year-old from Airdrieonians in the summer of 2023 as a youth player.

He has come on leaps and bounds and is a squad player for the first team this season.

After penning his new deal, the midfielder said: “I'm absolutely delighted!

“It’s just another step in my career and like every step there's an opportunity and I'm grateful to have it. 

“It's a new step, so a new time to work hard, a new learning experience and a new time to show everyone what I can do.”

