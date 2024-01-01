Dean says Gent "have nothing to lose" as they prepare to face Chelsea

Gent star Max Dean, once let go by Everton at the age of 16, is ready to take on a Premier League giant.

This Thursday, he aims to lead his current team against the formidable Chelsea in the UEFA Conference League.

For the boyhood Evertonian and Blues academy product, it is a chance to show what he can do against a Premier League side.

"It’ll be a similar feeling to that Brugge game, we are the underdogs but have nothing to lose," Dean stated, per Liverpool Echo.

"I don’t really pick out a player. I’m not going to idolise any of their players, whoever is in their starting 11, we want to beat them."