De Ligt says Man Utd's new signings just needed time to adapt at the club

Manchester United's critics should be patient before they jump to criticize new arrivals.

That is the view of summer arrival Matthijs De Ligt, who admits that it can take time to settle at a new club.

De Ligt was an Erik ten Hag signing, having worked for the Dutchman at Ajax in the past.

Now he must get used to incoming head coach Ruben Amorim, who arrived at United on Monday.

"Three points were really important. Three goals scored and a clean sheet. In some phases, we were a little bit sloppy today, so this is where you can make it difficult for yourself," De Ligt told MUTV after a 3-0 win over Leicester City on Sunday.

"But with a 3-0, you can only be happy. I see the spirit now in the team, which is really nice. The will to win and survive today was really good, so hopefully we can continue like that.

"When you come to a new team, you need an adjustment period I think, but nobody from the outside gives you this time. That's not an excuse, you have to start from the beginning.

"I also have to say a big compliment to Josh (Zirkzee) for how he came in. He was really strong with the ball, perfect. He gave us so much space to breathe and made it so much easier for us.

"Nous (Mazraoui) and me, we have a good rhythm of games now. For myself, I start to feel very good and I'm quite happy with that, so then if you win, the feeling is even better."