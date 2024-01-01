Tribal Football
Most Read
AGAIN? Man Utd plan new multi-player raid on Bayern Munich
Man City explore buying back Palmer from Chelsea
REVEALED: Man Utd have clause in Carreras' Benfica deal
Petit surprised if Zizou interested in Man Utd job

Davies could be set for Man Utd move as defensive crisis continues

Davies could be set for Man Utd move as defensive crisis continues
Davies could be set for Man Utd move as defensive crisis continuesAction Plus
Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies could be set for a Premier League move.

The Canadian superstar is out of contract at the end of the season and will not renew.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Davies has been linked to Real Madrid in the past, but those links have slightly cooled.

Per German reports, Davies could be a Manchester United target in the summer.

The Red Devils do need a left-back given the injury issues they have with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

On his future, Davies said last month: "I'm fully focused on Bayern

“Regardless of whether I stay or leave the club, I will always carry this club in my heart. New deal? Good question. You should ask my agent about it."

Mentions
Premier LeagueDavies AlphonsoMalacia TyrellShaw LukeManchester UnitedBayern MunichReal Madrid
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Liverpool defence shake-up; Man Utd to offload Brazilians; Ronaldo discusses new Al Nassr deal
AGAIN? Man Utd plan new multi-player raid on Bayern Munich
Petit surprised if Zizou interested in Man Utd job