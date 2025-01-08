Tribal Football
David Luiz could return to European football with Forest and Olympiacos interested

Former Premier League star David Luiz could be set for a surprise return to European football. The Brazilian spent many successful years in England, playing for Chelsea and Arsenal.

He has spent the last three seasons with Rio de Janeiro giants Flamengo in Brazil.

Luiz's representative Julio Taran admitted that he is considering an offer from Olympiacos.

The Greek club, owned by Nottingham Forest supremo Evangelos Marinakis, are splashing the cash this month.

