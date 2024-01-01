Dalot says he adores the Man Utd fanbase after spending 6 years with the club

Tribal Football
Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot believes he has developed a strong bond with supporters over the past two years.

Dalot has gone from being an afterthought to one of the first names on the team sheet.

While he knows that the team is not performing as fans expect, he is happy with how supporters have taken to him.

"I think it's something that comes when you’ve been with a club for so long," he told the club website. 

"You start looking at the club a bit more than just as a player; than just something that you’re working for. And that’s the way that I like to approach things.

"Try to know how the fans would feel, how they feel, what they feel for the club, what they know about the club - these are things that I've always tried to know and to feel since I arrived.

"Obviously, when you spend more time on the pitch and you know the emotions that it brings to the fans, then you start becoming a little more like them. And think that's the best combination that you can have: when you play for a club and you have that love for the club, I think it's the perfect match."

