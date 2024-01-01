Cucurella says officials are going after him in the Premier League

Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella is not happy with life in the Premier League at present.

Cucurella believes he is the subject of increased attention and unfair treatment.

The left-back upset a lot of people with the nature of his celebrations after Spain beat England in the Euro 2024 final.

“You have more impact; people know you more. Being champion of the Euros is historic and you will always take it with you,” he told Spanish outlet COPE.

“I've already been suspended for five yellow cards and I've committed few fouls; they're going after me a bit.

“They jump on me quickly, especially when we play away. It's normal, we won, I was involved in the goal, I'm playing at their home... it's normal, they're hurt.”