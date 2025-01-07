Cottee says Stidten, Sullivan and Lopetegui have been disastrous for West ham

West Ham United made the wrong decision to hire Julen Lopetegui as manager.

That is the view of former striker Tony Cottee, who views the move as a disaster.

Lopetegui has not been formally sacked, but many are expecting him to lose his job this week.

Cottee said on talkSPORT: "I think they should hang their heads in shame; Tim Steidten and David Sullivan and the board because it's just a pathetic appointment.

"They should never have done it in the first place. It was just so the wrong appointment.

"You can blame Lopetegui. He's been poor, he's made bad decisions tactically, he's been all over the place, they've spent lots of money. Defensively, God knows how many goals they've conceded, but Tim Steidten is the director of football.

"David Sullivan's in charge of the football side of things. From the board's point of view, they've got to take responsibility. They can't keep making these stupid mistakes.

"If you're gonna change the manager and get rid of what was one of the most successful managers in West Ham's history in terms of winning the trophy, you've got to make the right appointment."