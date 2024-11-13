Tribal Football
Corinthians send message to Forest who are linked with Alberto

Ansser Sadiq
Nottingham Forest might have to accept they cannot prise away Yuri Alberto from Corinthians.

The 23-year-old forward is one who the City Ground club were assessing in the summer.

However, a move did not materialize, but there could be a chance of a deal in January.

Augusto Melo, president of Corinthians, wants to hold onto the forward for now.

“He (Yuri Alberto) has already shown this, which is why he had the economic rights purchased (in 2023). I'm not worried,” Melo told Brazilian outlet Trivela

“He's a very important player for Corinthians and we'll definitely count on him in 2025.”

