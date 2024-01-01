Cooper says Vardy is on top form ahead of Everton game

Tribal Football
Leicester City boss Steve Cooper has spoken about veteran striker Jamie Vardy this week.

The Foxes are hoping that Vardy’s experience can help them in their return to the Premier League this term.

Asked about Vardy playing at the weekend, Cooper told reporters: “He’s really hungry, really motivated. You have to consider his age in terms of his preparation. He gets excited on matchdays. 

“Preparations allows him to be at his best. He’s had a very good start, especially considering his injury in pre-season. He’s been able to deliver even while still getting up to speed.”

He then added on Vardy compared to striker Odsonne Edouard: “Jamie has been well-known for playing on the shoulder, runs in behind, and that’s what given him the career we’ve all seen. 

“Odsonne can offer that as well. But he can play in a couple of positions. And you just need more than one option. He has big-game experience from his time at Celtic as well. 

“The more attacking options you can have, for changes, the better. It’s not just about the starting team, it’s about having a variety. You saw with Vards and Pato picking up injuries, we were undermanned there. We needed bodies. The quality we have, it bodes well.”

