Cooper said to be watching two of Leicester's loan stars who have impressed this season

Leicester City staff are said to have been watching Ben Nelson and Tom Cannon in action.

The club’s loanees are getting the spotlight shone on them as manager Steve Cooper attempts to determine their long-term futures.

Cannon and Nelson are two who the club believe can be first teamers in the future.

The Foxes have a total of ten players out on loan, with Nelson at Oxford United and Cannon at Stoke City.

Both will be aware of their need to impress throughout the season to earn a first team spot for next term.