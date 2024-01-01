Cook says Semenyo has "got another level" after fantastic form for Bournemouth

Tribal Football
Cook says Semenyo has "got another level" after fantastic form
Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo continued his impressive start to the season on Monday.

He notched a sensational goal in a 3-1 win over Southampton in the Premier League.

Semenyo was not as decisive last term, but teammate Lewis Cook admits the talent was always there.

Midfielder Cook stated, per Daily Echo: “Yeah, he's a powerful lad.

“We knew last year what he's got and we know he's got another level, so he's definitely shown that this year and he knows what I want of him.

“I want him to keep working hard, affect the defensive side as well, which he has improved massively on.

“But when he gets in wide areas, he's definitely tough to mark.

“Hopefully he’ll continue to work hard, which I know he will, and keep helping the team.”

