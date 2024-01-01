Tribal Football
Most Read
Conte impressed by new Napoli pair McTominay, Gilmour
Zizou again explains resisting Man Utd interest
DONE DEAL: Marseille announce Rabiot signing
Napoli coach Conte: Why I always demand Lukaku be signed by my club

Chilwell wanted by two Premier League clubs despite history of injuries

Chilwell wanted by two Premier League clubs despite history of injuries
Chilwell wanted by two Premier League clubs despite history of injuriesTribal Football
Ipswich Town and Crystal Palace are both tracking Ben Chilwell ahead of a winter move.

The Chelsea left-back is out on the cold at the Stamford Bridge club after not being able to find a new team in the summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Chilwell is not in coach Enzo Maresca’s plans and is barely interacting with the first team.

Per The Sun, Chilwell could find himself at another Premier League team as early as January.

Despite his injury history and lack of recent game time, he is a player with a solid reputation.

Clubs such as Palace and Ipswich would be happy to bring him in on loan or for a modest transfer fee.

Mentions
Premier LeagueChilwell BenMaresca EnzoCrystal PalaceIpswichChelsea
Related Articles
Maresca says Chukwuemeka will "struggle to find space" at Chelsea this season
Premier League transfers 2024: Ins & Outs for every club this summer
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Osimhen to Chelsea is ON; Man City face Gundogan competition; Atalanta & Lookman face-off