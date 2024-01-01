Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd midfielder hands in transfer request as Celtic interest grows
Chelsea submit bid for Atletico Madrid playmaker
Fiorentina signing Richardson admits Amrabat and Pogba influences
Forest midfielder wanted by Man Utd this summer

Chelsea winger may struggle to leave the club this summer

Chelsea winger may struggle to leave the club this summer
Chelsea winger may struggle to leave the club this summer
Chelsea winger may struggle to leave the club this summerTribal Football
Chelsea winger Noni Madueke may not have an easy route out of the club this summer.

Previous reports had suggested that Newcastle United were ready to put in a bid.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, Fabrizio Romano states that a deal to sell Miguel Almiron to Charlotte FC has collapsed.

That means Newcastle may not have the squad space or PSR room to do a deal for Madueke.

Manager Eddie Howe is keen to make the swap, as Madueke is younger and faster.

However, the club may have to retain Almiron for at least one more season, while pushing forward any move for Madueke.

Mentions
Madueke NoniAlmiron MiguelRomanovskij DanielChelseaNewcastle UtdCharlotte FCFootball TransfersPremier League
Related Articles
Almiron U-turn at Newcastle
Newcastle confident over Guehi deal as Palace chase replacement in Chalobah
Mantato resists major interest to commit to Man Utd