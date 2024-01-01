Chelsea welcome Silva back to the club over the international break

Tribal Football
Chelsea have welcomed club hero Thiago Silva back to Cobham over the international break.

The Brazilian, who left in the summer after four seasons in England, is a huge fan favorite.

Silva posed with members of security and got to meet other staff members who were present.

He posted some photos and footage on his social media account, while also posting: "It's always a pleasure to return to this special place. 

“Thank you for your continuous affection. The feeling is mutual. See you soon!"

