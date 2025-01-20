Chelsea target ex-Arsenal defender as solution for their defensive crisis

Arsenal left-back Nuno Tavares could be set for a shock move to another Premier League club.

Tavares has spent most of his time as a Gunner going out on loan, rather than playing for their first team.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per Alfredo Medulla, Chelsea are said to have made an inquiry about Tavares.

They were discussing the sale of Cesare Casadei to Lazio, when they inquired about Tavares.

The latter is spending the season on loan at Lazio, who can sign him permanently in the summer.

Chelsea may have asked Lazio if they are willing to cancel that deal with Arsenal, letting them buy Tavares instead.