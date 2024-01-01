Tribal Football
Chelsea star unlikely to leave as wages too high for other clubs to match
Chelsea star unlikely to leave as wages too high for other clubs to match
Chelsea star unlikely to leave as wages too high for other clubs to match
Chelsea star Carney Chukwuemeka’s chances of moving on from the club are not good.

The 20-year-old is one who the club are hoping to move along before the transfer window closes.




Chukwuemeka is not in boss Enzo Maresca’s plans, with Crystal Palace interested.

However, The Sun states that Chelsea want a fee of around £40M, but may slightly lower that valuation.

But the big issue for any deal is his wages, as the ex-Aston Villa youngster is on around £115K a week.

No club will pay a young player such a sum, considering he has not shown that much promise during his Premier League appearances.

