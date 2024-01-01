Chelsea star has been told he needs to leave this summer

Chelsea star Raheem Sterling has been informed that he needs to leave this summer.

The England winger was told he should look for a new club 48 hours before their Premier League opener against Manchester City.

Chelsea, who lost that game 2-0, have a swathe of wingers in their first team squad and need to clear out high earners.

Speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast, Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer said: "I’m told that he’s trained all pre-season and was told on Friday that he’s probably best off looking elsewhere for a club because they’ve brought other people in in that position.

"As hard as that is, and it will be for him because as far as I can remember he hasn’t been unprofessional at all at Chelsea.

"To have been told that on Friday, that would be pretty frustrating."

Shearer added: "Mark my words, this is not going to be the first case of player unrest at Chelsea.

"Enzo Maresca is going to have to deal with problems like this all season."