Chelsea star Fernandez "to take some distance" from his wife

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez and his wife Valentina Cervantes are splitting up.

The Argentina international has two children with Cervantes, born in 2020 and 2021.

Announcing the separation on Instagram, his partner encouraged fans not to create conflict.

"Enzo and I have decided to take some distance from each other today," she wrote in an Instagram story.

"But we will always be family, and we will support each other in everything. Because there are two children involved who need a lot of love from us.

"I know the person Enzo is and what an excellent father he is, as well as the heart he has. And that is enough for me. Please don't try to create conflicts where there are none."