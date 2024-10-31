Tribal Football
Most Read
Genoa coach Gilardino lays out Balotelli plans: Fiorentina clash too soon
Sporting CP demand Amorim not leave for Man Utd until...
REVEALED: Ten Hag was frustrated by Man Utd transfer failures
Man Utd director Brailsford confirms to fans that Amorim deal is done

Chelsea star Fernandez "to take some distance" from his wife

Ansser Sadiq
Chelsea star Fernandez "to take some distance" from his wife
Chelsea star Fernandez "to take some distance" from his wifeAction Plus
Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez and his wife Valentina Cervantes are splitting up.

The Argentina international has two children with Cervantes, born in 2020 and 2021.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Announcing the separation on Instagram, his partner encouraged fans not to create conflict.

"Enzo and I have decided to take some distance from each other today," she wrote in an Instagram story. 

"But we will always be family, and we will support each other in everything. Because there are two children involved who need a lot of love from us.

"I know the person Enzo is and what an excellent father he is, as well as the heart he has. And that is enough for me. Please don't try to create conflicts where there are none."

Mentions
Fernandez EnzoCervantes AlanChelseaPremier League
Related Articles
Liverpool, Man City target Musiala hands Bayern Munich fans fresh boost
Maresca's leadership rant: Was it for James - or Chelsea's top brass?
Drogba: Son too good for Tottenham