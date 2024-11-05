Chelsea set to keep key defender who is linked with a huge move away in January

Chelsea set to keep defender who is linked with a huge move away in January

Chelsea are said to have no intention of allowing Benoit Badiashile to leave the club.

The 23-year-old is being linked with a move away from the club due to a lack of game time.

With Badiashile being such a highly rated prospect, the club are not eager to part company just yet.

football.london's Chelsea reporter Bobby Vincent said: "Benoit Badiashile is not going anywhere. Reports from France claiming 23yo is for sale in January are understood to be wide of the mark.

"Chelsea see Badiashile as a big part of their long-term project. Likewise, the defender is believed to be happy at Stamford Bridge."

The defender moved to Chelsea from Monaco in January 2023, signing a seven and a half year deal.