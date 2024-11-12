Chelsea's Willian wants to be the "most successful Brazilian in the club's history"

Chelsea incoming signing Estevao Willian admits that he wants to do something special at the club.

The 17-year-old is being touted as the next Neymar in his homeland and has a lot of hype among Premier League fans as well.

He has been talking about his upcoming switch from Brazil to England in the summer of 2025.

Willian stated: "I want to make history,” as he referenced his upcoming move to Stamford Bridge.

"I want to make history and be the most successful Brazilian in the club's history," he stated in an interview with Transfermarkt.

"I want to win titles and show my full potential, show everything I can do."

Estevao is not worried about any adjustment period when he moves: "When you have a coach like Abel (Ferreira, from Palmeiras), you stop being afraid of anyone.

“With him, you go through all the stages. Abel is a guy who really pulls our ears. In the day-to-day, he is a European coach with a European profile. I learn a lot from him."