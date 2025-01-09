Chelsea's plan to swap Chalobah for Guehi with Palace is set to fail

Chelsea's plan to use Trevoh Chalobah to sign Marc Guehi is not going as smoothly as hoped.

The Blues are happy to let Chalobah sign permanently for Palace, where he is on loan.

However, they want to get a discount on Guehi, who they let go several years ago.

Per The Mail, the Stamford Bridge club are desperate for a center half after Wesley Fofana’s latest setback.

While Guehi has just 18 months left on his contract, Palace are not willing to sell on the cheap.

They would rather wait until the summer, while they are not willing to pay all of Chalobah’s £80,000 a week wages.