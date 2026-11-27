Chelsea are reportedly locked in a transfer battle with Brighton for Argentinian youngster Simon Escobar.

According to TeamTalk, the 17-year-old has become one of South America’s most watched youngsters, with Chelsea and Brighton both keeping tabs.

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Escobar, who can play as a full-back but also further forward as a winger, has impressed for club Velez Sarsfield after breaking into the first team this season.

He’s also caught the attention of the two Premier League sides due to his performances for Argentina in this year’s under-17s World Cup.

Barcelona are also said to have an interest in Escobar.