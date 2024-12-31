Tribal Football
Chelsea receive loan offer from Torino for Italian starlet in major January deal

Ansser Sadiq
Chelsea are said to be assessing a proposal from Torino regarding one of their youngsters.

The Blues have received an offer to sign Cesare Casadei in the winter transfer window.

Per Gianluca Di Marzio, the Premier League side must now decide whether to hold onto Casadei or cash in on him.

Torino are hoping to negotiate a loan with a buy obligation deal to beat out other suitors.

However, Chelsea may well prefer a straight sale, as it would allow them to reinvest in the squad.

There is likely to be a buy-back clause inserted into any transfer taking him away from the club.

Mentions
Premier LeagueCasadei CesareChelseaTorinoFootball TransfersSerie A
