Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea urging Leicester to take Fofana off their hands
CARABAO CUP THIRD RND DRAW: Barrow go to Chelsea; Liverpool host West Ham
REVEALED: The two massive offers Mbappe rejected to join Real Madrid
Juventus push for commitment from Man Utd winger Sancho today

Chelsea interested in Benfica center-back ahead of tomorrow's deadline

Chelsea interested in Benfica center-back ahead of tomorrow's deadline
Chelsea interested in Benfica center-back ahead of tomorrow's deadline
Chelsea interested in Benfica center-back ahead of tomorrow's deadlineAction Plus
Chelsea are asking about the availability of Benfica center-back Tomas Araujo.

The Blues have been working hard to bring in top quality players in every position this summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

While a lot of their focus this week is on outgoing moves, The Mirror states that Araujo is the subject of interest.

The 22-year-old Portuguese defender is one who the Blues believe can become an immediate starter.

Paris Saint-Germain have also been keeping tabs on his situation, as they seek to move on from Milan Skriniar.

Benfica have already worked with PSG this summer, selling them Joao Neves.

Mentions
Araujo TomasNeves JoaoSkriniar MilanChelseaBenficaPSGPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Ugarte AND Chilwell? Why signing Chelsea's discarded left-back makes sense for Man Utd
Premier League transfers 2024: Ins & Outs for every club this summer
Dario Felman column: Mbappe won't have it easy at Real Madrid; Atletico Madrid's best market; what Chelsea can expect from Anselmino