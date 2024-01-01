Chelsea interested in Benfica center-back ahead of tomorrow's deadline

Chelsea are asking about the availability of Benfica center-back Tomas Araujo.
The Blues have been working hard to bring in top quality players in every position this summer.
While a lot of their focus this week is on outgoing moves, The Mirror states that Araujo is the subject of interest.
The 22-year-old Portuguese defender is one who the Blues believe can become an immediate starter.
Paris Saint-Germain have also been keeping tabs on his situation, as they seek to move on from Milan Skriniar.
Benfica have already worked with PSG this summer, selling them Joao Neves.