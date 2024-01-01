Chelsea hero Makelele set to manage Greek side Asteras Tripolis

Tribal Football
Chelsea hero Claude Makelele has agreed to become a manager in Greece this month.

The 51-year-old has not worked since he left a coaching role at the Blues more than a year ago.

However, ex-Real Madrid and France midfielder Makelele is now set to manage Greek side Asteras Tripolis.

They recently sacked Milan Rastavac and were seeking a replacement, with Robbie Keane also on their radar.

Former Swansea and Reading boss Paul Clement will be Makelele’s assistant at Asteras.

Makelele has previously managed French club Bastia and Belgian side Eupen.

