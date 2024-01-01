Chelsea considering building a new ground with much bigger capacity

Chelsea are said to have held talks over leaving Stamford Bridge to play in a bigger stadium.

Per The Guardian, the club are considering a move to Earls Court to build their new ground.

The Blues’ ownership want to boost the capacity of Stamford Bridge, which sits at 42,000.

However, any work on the stadium is expensive and involves a great deal of hurdles.

The source adds that Chelsea have held discussions with Transport for London (TfL), one of the partners that manages the Earls Court site.

They have drawn up plans and have even identified the Lillie Bridge depot as the area where they can build the new stadium.