Chelsea are "very interested" in signing Man Utd star Garnacho in major deal

Chelsea are making progress in signing Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United.

That is according to Mick Brown, who spent over a decade at United and spoke to Football Insider.

Advertisement Advertisement

Garnacho is also being linked with Napoli, but Chelsea have greater financial muscle.

"Chelsea are very interested in him," Brown told Football Insider.

"From what I hear, they’re making progress towards that because he’s the one they want.

“I don’t think there’s been a bid yet, but there has been a lot of talk about a move."