Cascarino says Carsley must choose between Foden and Palmer

The Three Lions interim boss was criticized for picking too many midfielders in a 2-1 loss to Greece last week.
However, he did revert to a more familiar lineup with Harry Kane up front in a win over Finland days later.
Former football Tony Cascarino spoke specifically about Cole Palmer and Phil Foden.
"I think Palmer plays his best football as a 10," Cascarino told talkSPORT.
"I think Foden's a fabulous talent, but you've got to make a choice. My choice is being brave and saying: Palmer's now my first-choice No.10.
"Could I use him on the right? Of course I could. But I want to play him where I know he makes a difference. If I'm choosing Palmer over Foden, I'm going to play him in the 10.
"I'm not going to just find a shoehorn someone in the team. Yes, he can do a job on the right. Of course he can. He's a very good footballer, but I don't really want to do that.