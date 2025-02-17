Cascarino confused by Maresca's decision to start Nkunku: He was non-existent

Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino slammed Enzo Maresca’s decision to start Christopher Nkunku against Brighton.

Nkunku, making just his sixth Premier League start, struggled in Chelsea’s dismal 3-0 defeat on Friday.

Advertisement Advertisement

With Nicolas Jackson unavailable, the Frenchman failed to make an impact as Chelsea registered just one shot on target for the first time since September 2021.

“Nkunku, I’m sorry, you’re carrying him as a centre-forward,” Cascarino told talkSPORT.

“I had no idea why Maresca selected him after the performance he put in in the cup game against Brighton. He was non-existent.

“And what did we see (On Friday)? Exactly the same performance. I will give him one benefit of the doubt: he is not a centre-forward.”